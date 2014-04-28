(Adds comments on kidnapped Tunisians, background)
By Feras Bosalum
TRIPOLI, April 28 Jordan has agreed to handover
a Libyan Islamist to Tripoli to secure the release of its
ambassador kidnapped in the North African country two weeks ago,
Libya's state news agency LANA said on Monday.
Jordan's ambassador to Libya, Fawaz al-Itan, was snatched by
gunmen who demanded the release of Mohamed Dersi, a Libyan
Islamist militant jailed for life in 2007 for plotting to blow
up the main airport in Jordan.
Sohar Banun, an undersecretary in Libya's justice ministry,
said both countries had agreed that the ambassador would be
released in exchange for Jordan reducing Dersi's sentence and
allowing him to complete his jail term in Libya, LANA said.
"The Jordanian authorities expressed their total readiness
to solve this crisis, confirming that the ambassador will be
released in exchange for reducing the term of the Libyan
prisoner and sending him home to complete his sentence," he said
according to the agency.
"The crisis will be solved according to a memorandum of
understanding between the two countries," said Banun, who heads
a department taking care of Libyans jailed abroad.
He gave no details or time frame, and there was no immediate
comment from Jordanian or Libyan officials.
Analysts have said agreeing to the kidnappers' demand could
set a dangerous precedent for Jordan, which is an important U.S.
ally in the fight against al Qaeda.
Kidnappings have become commonplace in Libya, with foreign
diplomats often the targets.
Libyan Islamists have also seized two Tunisian diplomats to
demand the release of fellow militants jailed in Tunisia for
attacking security forces there in 2011, according
to the Tunisian government.
Banun hinted at movement in efforts to get the Tunisians
released.
"Regarding the file of Libyans jailed in Tunisia ... Tunisia
confirms its wish to cooperate with the Libyan government,
especially with the kidnapping of the Tunisian diplomats," he
said according to LANA.
He did not elaborate.
The weak interim government has been unable to disarm former
rebels and Islamist militants who fought in the uprising that
deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and who have formed
increasingly powerful and violent militias.
Two weeks ago the interim prime minister resigned after
just a month into the job, saying gunmen had tried to attack
his family.
Tribal groups, militias and even local citizens are also
resorting to road blockades as a negotiating tactic. Some rebel
groups have also shut down the OPEC member's oil facilities,
raising supply concerns on global oil markets.
