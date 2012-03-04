* Britons held since Feb. 22 by a Libyan militia
* Militia chief shows footage of journalists firing weapons
* Prisoners "are being treated well"
By Christian Lowe and Ali Shuaib
TRIPOLI, March 4 Two British journalists working
for Iran's Press TV who were detained late last month in Libya
are suspected of being spies, the head of the militia which is
holding them said on Sunday.
Faraj al-Swehli, commander of the Swehli brigade, said his
men had found among the journalists' possessions official Libyan
documents, equipment used by the Israeli military and footage of
them firing weapons.
"We believe they are spies," Swehli said in Tripoli. He said
it was too early to say what country they were spying for, but
that this would be established by their investigation.
"After we have finished the investigation we are going to
transfer them to the state authorities to pursue the legal
process against them."
The two have been named as Nicholas Davies and Gareth
Montgomery-Johnson. They were arrested on Feb. 22 in Misrata,
about 200 km (130 miles) east of the capital. They are now being
held in a Swehli brigade base in central Tripoli.
The commander, speaking at a news conference where he was
flanked by subordinates in camouflage uniforms and sports shoes,
said the two did not have Libyan entry visas in their passports.
He showed a grey plastic packet containing a field dressing
with the words "Made in Israel," on it, which he said had been
found on the two journalists. "These are used by the Israeli
military," said Swehli.
He said the two had in their possession Libyan documents
listing members of a Tripoli militia killed in a clash with a
rival group late last year, and lists of sub-Saharan African
mercenaries who fought alongside the forces of ousted leader
Muammar Gaddafi.
POSING WITH GUNS
Swehli showed the news conference images he said had been
recovered from the two Britons where they could be seen
test-firing a gun.
"Is this a picture of a journalist?" asked Suleiman
al-Fortia, an official from Misrata who sat alongside Swehli, as
he pointed to the images.
Fortia said investigators had also found
pornography on the Britons' laptops, but that it could not be
shown for reasons of decency.
Other footage appeared to show the journalists late at night
in Tripoli's Algiers Square, dancing to Western pop music coming
from a car's sound system.
Much of the evidence unveiled on Sunday could apply to many
of the foreign journalists who covered Libya's chaotic conflict.
Reporters routinely entered the country without going
through normal border procedures, collected documents found on
the battlefield, and took pictures of themselves posing with
weapons to keep as mementos.
The militia holding the two Britons is one of dozens in
Libya which helped topple Gaddafi but are now operating beyond
the control of the new national authorities. They are resisting
government requests for them to disarm .
Swehli, the militia commander, said the two men were being
well treated, and that they had been visited in detention by
British consular officials and representatives from New
York-based Human Rights Watch.
"I did not hit the prisoners and I am ready to stand before
a court if there is any evidence against me," said Swehli.
A spokeswoman for the British Foreign Office, asked to
comment on the spying accusations, said: "We are aware that two
British nationals have been arrested in Libya. We are providing
consular assistance."
Press TV is based in Tehran and broadcasts around the world
in English. It often employs journalists from English-speaking
countries. The company could not immediately be reached for
comment on Sunday.
