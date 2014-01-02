TRIPOLI Jan 2 A Briton and a New Zealander, both with gunshot wounds, were found dead in western Libya on Thursday, a Libyan security source said.

"Their bodies were found near the coastal area of Mellitah," he said,

No further details were immediately available.

Mellitah, near the town of Zuwarah and 100 km (60 miles) west of Tripoli, is home to a large oil and gas complex co-owned by Italy's ENI.