TRIPOLI Oct 21 The liberation of Libya will be declared on Saturday in the city of Benghazi, often referred to as the cradle of the revolution that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi, and not in the capital Tripoli, interim government officials told Reuters.

The chairman of the ruling National Transitional Council, Mustafa Abdel Jalil, will make the announcement, the officials said.

"The decision has been taken," an NTC official said. "The declaration of liberation will be in Benghazi, not Tripoli."

Other NTC officials confirmed the decision to Reuters. (Reporting by Barry Malone; Editing by Mark Heinrich)