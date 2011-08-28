TRIPOLI Aug 28 Libya will not extradite Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, the man convicted of the 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing, a minister in Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Sunday.

"We will not give any Libyan citizen to the West," Mohammed al-Alagi, the NTC justice minister, told reporters in Tripoli.

"Al-Megrahi has already been judged once and he will not be judged again ... We do not hand over Libyan citizens, (Muammar) Gaddafi does." (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Matthew Jones)