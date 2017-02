TRIPOLI, Sept 28 Libya's interim justice minister Mohammed al-Alagi said on Wednesday he was ready to work with Scottish authorities to probe the possible involvement of others in the Lockerbie bombing apart from the sole Libyan convicted for the attack.

Answering a question through an interpreter at a news conference, he said: "I'd like to confirm that we are accepting any facts that might arise in this regard, if there is any suspicion about any other person."

"We will cooperate in this regard with whoever has any other facts, according to international treaties." (Reporting By William Maclean)