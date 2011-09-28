(Adds details)
By William Maclean
TRIPOLI, Sept 28 Libya's interim justice
minister Mohammed al-Alagi said on Wednesday he was ready to
work with Scottish authorities to probe the possible involvement
of others in the Lockerbie bombing apart from the sole Libyan
convicted for the attack.
His remark at news conference reversed a position he took
only on Monday, when he said that as far as Libya was concerned
the case of the bombing of the U.S.-bound airliner over the
Scottish village of Lockerbie with the loss of 270 lives was
closed.
Scottish prosecutors had asked Libya's National Transitional
Council (NTC) to give them access to papers or witnesses that
could implicate more suspects in the attack, possibly including
deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Asked on Wednesday about his response to this request, he
said through an interpreter: "I'd like to confirm that we are
accepting any facts that might arise in this regard, if there is
any suspicion about any other person."
He added: "We will cooperate in this regard with whoever has
any other facts, according to international treaties."
Former Libyan agent Abdel Basset al-Megrahi was convicted of
the bombing in 2001 and sent to a Scottish prison to serve a
life sentence. The Scottish government released him and sent him
back to Libya on compassionate grounds in 2009 because he had
cancer and was thought to have only months to live.
Another Libyan was acquitted of the case.
Megrahi's release and return to a hero's welcome in Libya
angered many in Britain and the United States, home to most of
the Lockerbie victims.
Alagi added on Wednesday that he welcomed the possibility of
an investigation into the possibility of others' culpability
because "this will lead to the acquittal of Abdel Basset
al-Megrahi, who has been unjustly convicted in this case".
Scottish prosecutors noted that Megrahi's trial court had
accepted he had not acted alone. Police at the time said they
had submitted a list of eight other suspects whom they wanted to
interview but that Gaddafi had refused to allow them to be
questioned.
In March, Mustafa Abdel Jalil, Libya's former justice
minister and now its interim leader, said he had evidence of
Gaddafi's involvement in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103.
Megrahi's co-accused at the specially convened Scottish
court sitting in the Netherlands in 2000 was Al-Amin Khalifa
Fhimah, who was cleared of mass murder.
He told Sweden's Expressen newspaper last month that Gaddafi
should be tried in court over widespread suspicions he ordered
the bombing.
"There is a court and he is the one to explain whether he is
innocent or not," Fhimah said. "He has to."
(Reporting By William Maclean)