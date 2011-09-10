By Alexander Dziadosz
| EL-MERDOME, Libya, Sept 10
EL-MERDOME, Libya, Sept 10 When the pickup
loaded with Libyan fighters rolled slowly into the village, the
men immediately noticed the same thing: a single green flag
fluttering above the breezeblock houses, a symbol of lingering
devotion to Muammar Gaddafi.
The visitors, loyal to the country's now ruling National
Transitional Council (NTC), had driven up El-Merdome's dirt road
to find one of the men's sisters, due to give birth soon, and
move her to friendly territory, they said.
As they approached, a silhouette appeared on the outskirts
of the village -- the outline of a man with a rifle held up in
the air. It was time to go.
"Weapons ... let's get out," a journalist travelling with
them shouted. When the NTC fighters heard of the man, they
peeled away, a cloud of dust in their wake, training their guns
on the unseen enemy behind.
It was a telling moment. Libya's rebels became the
country's de facto rulers when they took control of Tripoli, but
the south remains a patchwork of lightly manned checkpoints,
barren highways and villages with conflicting loyalties.
Anti-Gaddafi fighters venture into this no-man's land
cautiously, often in small groups, to do reconnaissance and
sometimes to run missions like this one, to retrieve or visit
family on the other side of the divide.
Even with the capital under NTC control, paranoia is rife,
with frequent talk of a pro-Gaddafi "fifth column" and divided
tribal loyalties. The suspicions, often conflicting with an
instinctive hospitality and desire for national unity, can
manifest in unusual ways.
A few minutes before the men fled the village -- 20 km west
of one of Gaddafi's last stronghold towns, Bani Walid -- another
pickup of anti-Gaddafi fighters had stopped a silver sedan
driving the opposite way. Then both sides started shouting.
The four men in the car had three Kalashnikov rifles between
them -- not unusual in a country glutted with guns. But these
guns stood out with their green ribbons, the colour associated
with loyalty to Gaddafi.
The fighters took the weapons and escorted the men out of
town, where other NTC fighters waited. After some questioning,
the men were given bottles of water to drink. One fighter stood
by, smiling: "We're Libyans. We're all the same."
A commander promised the detained men they could return home
because no one had been hurt, but urged them, "When you go back
home, help us, don't fight us."
CONFLICTED LOYALTIES
Many Libyans still strongly identify with their regions and
tribes. Initially made up of three distinct regions and only
winning independence from Italy in 1951, some analysts say that
Libya lacks the sense of historical continuity of neighbouring
Tunisia and Egypt.
King Idris, the independent country's first ruler, did
little to engender a sense of national cohesion, spending time
mostly in his native east. When Gaddafi ousted Idris in a 1969
coup, he shifted focus back west, sparking complaints from the
east.
Over the next four decades, the mercurial leader exploited
tribal rivalries and used a network of informants to keep power,
further undermining the country's sense of common identity.
Many young Libyans, hoping for a better future, brush off
concerns those divisions will endure. "We're one people, one
body," a Benghazi engineering student on his first trip to the
country's west said when asked if it would be hard for Libya to
stay unified.
He was travelling by boat to Misrata in the west from
Benghazi in the east to meet a friend who had been stranded in
Misrata during the fighting.
"With this revolution, Libyans are hearing about cities in
their country they didn't know existed. It's a new country, a
new thing," he said.
But regional and tribal politics still matter, as shown when
a dozen fighters sat and joked in the shade of a small mosque
near the Gaddafi loyalist stronghold Bani Walid.
The fighters were from Zlitan, a coastal town now under
anti-Gaddafi control but which some rebels viewed with suspicion
because, they say, its residents did not rise up against Gaddafi
when they were expected to.
"Maybe 80 percent of the people in Zlitan are with Gaddafi,
I don't know why," one fighter said.
Another fighter, named Ahmed, disputed the figure, saying it
was much lower. Nearby, some graffiti read: "Zlitan is with the
Feb. 17 revolution."
(Editing by Barry Malone)