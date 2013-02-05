UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
FRANKFURT Feb 5 Germany's Lufthansa and unit Austrian Airlines have halted flights to Tripoli due to the situation on the ground in Libya, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"We have taken the decision given the developments in Tripoli and the tense situation in the region," the spokeswoman said.
The airline, which flew three times a week to Tripoli, had restarted flights to the Libyan capital in February 2012 after rebels in 2011 ousted former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders