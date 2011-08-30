LONDON Aug 30 Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping line, will resume its cargo service to Libya on Sept. 8 in its first shipment since February, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk(MAERSKb.CO), said it would only call at the east Libyan port of Benghazi.

"Currently only acceptance into Benghazi has been agreed. However, we follow the development closely and will evaluate feasibility of opening up acceptance into the remaining Libyan ports ongoing with the safety of our local staff and vessel crew in mind as well as the likelihood of operating the ports in question," said group press officer Michael Christian Storgaard. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Anthony Barker)