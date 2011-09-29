TUNIS, Sept 29 Muammar Gaddafi's former prime minister, Al-Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, has started a hunger strike in a prison in Tunisa to protest a request for his extradition from Libya's new rulers, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Tunisian prosecutors say they have received the request from the National Transitional Council (NTC) and are therefore keeping him in prison despite him winning an appeal against a 6-month jail sentence for crossing into Tunisia illegally.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Barry Malone)