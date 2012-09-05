NOUAKCHOTT, Sept 5 Mauritania extradited Muammar
Gaddafi's former spy chief, Abdullah al-Senussi, to Libya on
Wednesday, a Mauritanian government source and the Mauritanian
state news agency said.
"He was extradited to Libya on the basis of guarantees given
by Libyan authorities," a government source told Reuters,
without giving details on the guarantees.
In Tripoli, Libyan foreign ministry spokesman Saad
al-Shelmani said he could not confirm that Senussi's extradition
had taken place but welcomed the news.
"We have been asking for this move for a very long time and
it will be very welcome if it is true," he said.
Senussi's arrest in Mauritania in March marked the start of
a three-way tug-of-war among Libya, France and the International
Criminal Court for his extradition.
One of the most feared members of Muammar Gaddafi's fallen
regime, he had faced trial in Mauritania for illegally entering
the country.