* Abdullah al-Senussi extradited to Libya
* Accused of killings; linked to airliner bombings
* International Criminal Court also wants Senussi for trial
By Ali Shuaib
TRIPOLI, Sept 5 Muammar Gaddafi's former spy
chief was taken into Libyan government custody on Wednesday
after being extradited by Mauritania to face charges of crimes
against humanity, officials said.
Abdullah al-Senussi, one of the most feared members of
Gaddafi's regime before rebels toppled it last year, was
captured in the West African state in March, triggering a tug of
war between Libya, France and the International Criminal Court
for his extradition.
"The Libyan government has received Gaddafi's right hand
man," Prime Minister Abderrahim al-Keib said.
"I want to take the opportunity to say that Libya will
guarantee a fair trial for Senussi that will respect
international legal standards," he said, urging other countries
to follow suit and hand over Gaddafi's associates.
A heavily bearded Senussi, recognisable from his
characteristic tightly curled hair, was shown in a press
photograph getting out of a helicopter in Libya. Smiling
slightly, a soldier stood behind him, steadying him on the
steps.
Chief of Army staff Yusuf al-Mangoush told reporters that he
travelled on Tuesday night to Mauritania to escort Senussi back
on Wednesday.
"Abdullah Senussi is in good health and comfortable when we
brought him to Libya, " he said.
His extradition came after a high-level Libyan delegation,
including the chief of staff and the justice minister, visited
Mauritania on Tuesday and, a Mauritanian government source told
Reuters, gave guarantees concerning Senussi.
It was not clear if there was a court decision sanctioning
the extradition and the source declined to specify the nature of
the guarantees.
LOCKERBIE LINK
Senussi was arrested six months ago after arriving with a
falsified Malian passport on a flight to the Mauritanian
capital, Nouakchott, from Morocco. Mauritania initially planned
to put him on trial for illegal entry - a move that threatened
to delay efforts to have him face international justice.
A spokesman for the ICC, which wants to try Senussi on
charges of crimes against humanity, including murder, said it
had received no information about the handover.
In its warrant for Senussi's arrest, the Hague-based ICC
said he had used his position of command to have attacks carried
out against opponents of Gaddafi, who was hunted down and killed
by rebels after his ouster in August last year.
France wants to try Senussi in connection with a 1989
airliner bombing over Niger in which 54 of its nationals died.
Senussi has also been linked to the 1988 bombing over
Lockerbie, Scotland of U.S. passenger plane that killed 270
people. Diplomatic sources have said the United States was keen
to question him about that.
Gaddafi's son, Saif al-Islam, is to go on trial in Libya
this month, a government source said in August, in what would be
the most high-profile prosecution of a figure from the late
dictator's 42 years in power.
Libya's new rulers, who aim to draw up a democratic
constitution, are keen to try Gaddafi's family members and
loyalists at home. But human rights activists worry that a weak
central government and a relative lack of rule of law mean legal
proceedings will not meet international standards.
Saif al-Islam is also wanted by the ICC for crimes against
humanity during the uprising that brought down his father.