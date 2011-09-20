TUNIS, Sept 20 Seventeen foreign "mercenaries" which Muammar Gaddafi's spokesman said had been captured, including French and British personnel, were being questioned in the Gaddafi stronghold of Bani Walid in Libya and will be shown publicly soon.

"I talked to the guys who captured them and they assured me they will be treated very well and they are being held in a very secure and safe place," Moussa Ibrahim told Reuters after answering a call to a satellite phone. "When the time is right, they will produce them."

Gaddafi's spokesman also repeated the ousted leader was in "high spirits" and said he was willing to fight the new government's forces for years.

(Reporting by Barry Malone)