* Tensions rising over campaign to oust militia from Tripoli
* Gunmen demand ex-Gaddafi aides be banned from government
* Used to flexing muscles in country ridden by lawlessness
(Adds congress protest, foreign ministry)
By Ghaith Shennib and Jessica Donati
TRIPOLI, April 30 Armed men in pick-up trucks
mounted with anti-aircraft guns and rocket-launchers protested
on the road outside Libya's justice ministry on Tuesday to press
demands that former dictator Muammar Gaddafi's aides be barred
from senior government posts.
Tensions between the government and armed militia have been
intensifying since authorities began a campaign to dislodge the
gunmen from strongholds in the capital Tripoli to tackle
lawlessness threatening democratic transition.
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's government and its armed forces
are so weak that swathes of the oil-producing desert country are
beyond their control. The militia, who played a pivotal role in
the anti-Gaddafi revolt, have never left the capital.
Gunmen ringed the foreign ministry on Sunday and have
targeted other state buildings, aiming to paralyse government
until legislation is adopted banning those who served Gaddafi.
The legislation could blacklist several long-serving
ministers, the congress chairman and Zeidan himself.
On Tuesday also, demonstrators marched to the General
National Congress (GNC) building, or parliament, where they
spray painted 'down with the regime' and 'no to Zeidan's
government' in red on the front of the building.
The unrest has forced the GNC to postpone its next sitting,
scheduled for Tuesday, to Sunday to give lawmakers time to
consider the legislation that protesters want, a spokesman said.
"This is definitely an attempt to impose their agenda on the
political process. It's not massively out of character - we have
seen this before - but it is definitely a worrying trend," said
a Western diplomat in Tripoli.
The armed men, with about 20 pick-up trucks, including one
at the gates with Grad missiles, forced the minister and his
staff to leave the building, one of the gunmen told Reuters.
Late on Tuesday, the road to the foreign ministry remained
blocked by four-wheel drive cars and pick-up trucks loaded with
anti-aircraft guns. Protesters have also unsuccessfully tried to
storm the interior ministry.
About 100 people gathered in Tripoli's Martyrs Square on
Tuesday to voice their support for the legislation, shouting,
"Oh, martyrs, your blood will not go in vain", referring to
those who died fighting to topple Gaddafi.
"If they don't pass the political isolation law, we will
protest here and topple the government," said Faisal Alaqsa.
Demonstrators carried wooden coffins wrapped in flags and
photographs of those who had died in the 2011 revolution.
Only a few dozen people turned up at different square for a
rival demonstration in support of the government.
The U.N. Support Mission in Libya said it was monitoring the
siege of state institutions and urged Libyans to resolve their
differences through dialogue and abide by principles of
democracy and rule of law that had driven the uprising.
