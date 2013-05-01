* Gunmen remain in control of Foreign Ministry fourth day
TRIPOLI May 1 Armed protests targeting Libya's
ministries and media in the capital this week have alarmed
international observers who say deteriorating security
conditions are becoming a matter of serious concern.
Reporters without Borders said there was cause for "grave
concern about recent violent attacks on Libyan journalists,
whose safety conditions are deteriorating drastically" and
called on the government to act.
Gunmen in heavily armed vehicles remained in control of
Libya's Foreign Ministry for a fourth day on Wednesday, while
the Justice Ministry was similarly surrounded on Tuesday and
other institutions including the media have been targeted.
Recent attacks included the detention and beating of a
correspondent for Al-Arabiya, who was led away from the Foreign
Ministry protest and held for several hours. In another example,
an employee of an international news outlet was forced out of
his car on Tuesday and threatened with a gun.
The national television network was also stormed earlier
this week, while several other journalists have reported being
held, threatened or abused while covering the protests.
The armed groups - who say they are protesting peacefully -
are calling for Libya's congress to pass a law banning officials
who worked for deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi from senior
government posts.
The assaults were a focus for speakers at an advocacy event
held for World Press Freedom day in Libya on Wednesday and
UNESCO representatives said they hoped it would help yield a
framework within which the media could operate safely and
professionally.
"Freedom is not just being able to say whatever you want,
but being able to say it in a professional way," said Lodovico
Folin Calabi, the head of the UNESCO office in Libya.
The prime minister appeared in public earlier this week to
say the government would not be discouraged, but no further
statements have since emerged from his office.
On Tuesday night, after the Justice Ministry was surrounded,
the minister told a news conference he tried without success to
negotiate with the armed groups, adding they presented a "real
problem" but the state would not use force on its own people.
Protests this week have also forced congress to postpone its
next sitting from Tuesday to Sunday, to give lawmakers time to
consider the legislation that protesters want, a spokesman said.
Depending on the wording agreed, the so-called "political
isolation law" could force out a number of senior officials from
office, including the congress leader and potentially the prime
minister himself.
