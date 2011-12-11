* Senior military commander involved in gunfight
* Army spokesman says 'rogue militia' attacked convoy
* Central government struggling to assert authority
(Adds army spokesman, deputy head of NTC)
By Ali Shuaib
TRIPOLI, Dec 11 A convoy carrying one of Libya's
most senior military leaders was involved in a gunfight between
rival armed groups overnight near Tripoli's international
airport, local militia commanders said on Sunday.
It was the latest in a series of clashes between rival
militias which, in the absence of a fully-functioning central
government, wield the real power on the streets in Libya since a
revolt forced out former leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Two commanders said the clashes began when a vehicle
carrying Khalifa Haftar, head of ground forces in the Libyan
national army, approached a checkpoint about 3 km from the
airport which was manned by militiamen from outside Tripoli.
"Khalifa Haftar and his convoy came to the checkpoint and
did not stop when they were asked to," Colonel Mukhtar Fernana,
who said his militia was at the scene of the clashes, told
Reuters.
"When they (the men at the checkpoint) tried to stop them,
Haftar's guards opened fire and injured two people," he said.
He said Haftar's convoy was then pursued to the nearby Hamza
military camp, which his forces were using as a base, and a
second gunfight broke out. A second militia commander, Abdullah
Mohammed Attroudi, confirmed that account.
Ahmed Bani, a spokesman for the fledgling national
army, said "rogue militias" were to blame and that the
government would redouble efforts to clamp down on unofficial
armed groups.
"Some rogue militias tried to attack General Haftar," Bani
said. "An investigation has started. The Libyan army will never
let this matter happen again ... We are going to clear the city
of weapons."
Haftar himself could not be reached for comment on the
incident.
He was one of the group of Libyan military officers who
carried out the 1969 coup which brought Gaddafi to power. He
later fell out with the former Libyan leader, and spent the past
20 years living in the United States.
He returned to his native Benghazi, in eastern Libya, when
the revolt broke out there in February this year, and was a
commander of anti-Gaddafi forces in the east of the country.
The army spokesman said Haftar was now commander of ground
forces. It was unclear what that involved as the national army
has not yet been officially created.
FRICTION
Earlier, a commander of the militia guarding the airport,
Mukhtar Al-Akhdar, said the gunfight broke out because a convoy
of national army vehicles arrived at the checkpoint and said it
was taking over control of airport security.
He said the row was defused after intervention from Mustafa
Abdel Jalil, the head of Libya's interim leadership the National
Transitional Council (NTC), as well as from Prime Minister
Abdurrahim El-Keib and Defence Minister Osama Al-Juwali.
The airport has already been the focus of friction between
rival militias. It is patrolled by fighters from Zintan, a town
about 160 km south-west of Tripoli.
Their control is resented by other groups, who say the
Zintan militia should hand over to central government
institutions.
Libya's multitude of armed militias emerged from the fight
to end Gaddafi's rule. Nearly two months after the fighting
ended, Libya's interim leadership says it is time for the
militias to hand over to the new national police and army.
Most militia leaders say publicly that they are ready to do
so as soon as they receive the order from the NTC.
But the national police and army are still being formed, and
squabbling over who will hold the key posts could heighten the
tensions between the militias even further.
Abdel Hafiz Ghoga, vice chairman of the NTC, said that two
of the militias in Tripoli had already been given a date by
which they should leave the city.
"Once the army is rebuilt, the NTC will make a declaration
for the submission of weapons and for individuals to enter the
army or security forces," he said on Sunday in Doha.
(Additional reporting by Regan Doherty in Doha; Writing by
Christian Lowe; Editing by Rosalind Russell)