TRIPOLI, Oct 18 When gunmen snatched Libyan
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan from his Tripoli hotel last week, it
was a rival armed militia he thanked for his rescue hours later.
Even for Libyans accustomed to their democracy's unruly
beginnings, the drama at the Corinthia Hotel was a startling
reminder of the power former fighters wield two years after they
ousted Muammar Gaddafi, and the dangers of their rivalry.
Police and troops from Libya's nascent army were at the
scene, but the former militiamen showed they are the arbiters in
a struggle between rival tribal and Islamist leaders over the
post-revolution spoils of the North African oil producer.
Between them, they have edged Libya close to a new war that
threatens the democratic gains of the NATO-backed revolt.
Too weak to take back control of a country awash with
Gaddafi-era weapons, Libya's central government has been forced
to try co-opt militias into semi-official security services over
which it exercises little control.
"We want to build a state with an army, police and
institutions, but there are some people who want to obstruct
this," Zeidan, still in his pyjamas, told reporters after his
release, referring to critics in parliament who had been
planning a vote of no confidence, accusing him of failing on
security.
Tripoli has been spared the major militia clashes seen in
the eastern city of Benghazi. But the standoff is evident;
gunmen from two rival groups sit in pickup trucks mounted with
anti-aircraft cannons in different parts of the capital.
In the east, the Libya Shield Force and Islamist militias
drawn from anti-Gaddafi fighters based in the country's fertile
coastal areas and their commanders from Misrata city are
entrenched at the Mittiga air base.
Across the city, powerful tribal Zintan militia, part of a
loose alliance of mostly secular Bedouin groups from the desert
interior, once recruited into Gaddafi's security forces, control
an area around Tripoli's international airport.
The militia rivalries mirror a struggle within Libya's
fragile government, where the secular tribal alliance controls
the defence ministry and the Islamist-leaning Libya Shield Force
works under the interior ministry.
Parliament is split on similar lines, with a secular
National Forces Alliance at loggerheads with the political wing
of the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood over Libya's future.
Zeidan's captors, allied to the Shield Force, said they were
motivated by anger over a U.S. raid to capture a top al Qaeda
suspect in Tripoli. The premier, freed by a defence
ministry-allied militia, called his abduction an attempted coup.
Tensions with the Islamists have risen since the premier's
September visit to Egypt, where they accused him of endorsing
the military's ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Mursi.
"The political outcome of the revolution hasn't been
finalised and people still think there are things to be won and
things to be lost," a Libya-based Western diplomat said.
REVOLUTION NOT FINALISED
Zeidan had been held in a government office by gunmen from
an Islamist militia allied to the Shield Force. Details of his
release are still hazy, but a loyal militia fired
rocket-propelled grenades outside the office just beforehand.
Riccardo Fabiani, a North Africa analyst with Eurasia Group
said militias appeared to be using their muscle for specific
demands. But that might spin out of control if accusations
Zeidan's political foes orchestrated his abduction proved true.
"That would significantly alter the outlook and could plunge
Libya into chaos, as other groups would have a reason to rise up
against an attempted coup."
In Benghazi, regional capital of the oil-rich eastern Libya,
where Islamist militants attacked the U.S. embassy a year ago,
militiamen backed by the army clashed earlier this year with the
Libya Shields Force. More than 30 people were killed.
For months, militiamen commanded by a former security chief
have held key ports in the east, halving the oil exports of the
OPEC member, Africa's third largest producer and a key supplier
to Europe. A powerful western tribal militia has kept Gaddafi's
captive son in its desert stronghold.
Even before the premier's abduction, the fight had come to
Tripoli when Zintan fighters went on a rampage of looting in
July in Abu Salim, a residential area, to avenge the death of
several of their men by their Islamist leaning rivals.
The Zintans brought out heavy armoured vehicles looted from
Gaddafi's bases and burned down the Islamist office. Only
intervention by tribal elders averted a wider militia war.
MILITIAS TAKE PAY, NOT ORDERS
More than 225,000 Libyans are registered in dozens of
militias under nominal state control. They receive government
salaries but act autonomously, taking orders from local
commanders or their affiliated political leaders and have
resisted campaigns to recruit them into the security forces.
Libya is still negotiating with Britain, Turkey and Italy
over training for its nascent armed forces, but NATO said last
week it was still considering how the security situation on the
ground might affect its assistance.
U.S. military training is in the planning stages, and
Britain has said its main training may start early next year.
Western powers worry that the vast uncontrolled regions of
southern Libya have already become a haven for Islamist
militants with links to local al Qaeda branch. A weak state also
gives militiamen little incentive to hand over their weapons.
"Some militias have started engaging in smuggling of
weapons, drugs and refugees. They are unlikely to give up that
business," said another western diplomat in Tripoli. "And they
won't run out of weapons or ammunition any time soon."
The Libya Shield Force was set up last year by the
parliament fed up with government's repeated failure to control
tribal militias. Assembly members approved millions of dollars
of budget allocations to re-equip it as a reserve army.
"With their arrival a balance of power returned to Tripoli,"
said Ahmeida Dali, a GNC member who lobbied for the Shields
Force to come into the capital.
Its arrival upset tribal Arab Bedouin militias, including
the Warfalla, the country's largest tribe, and the powerful
Zintans, but was welcomed by many Tripoli residents fed up with
unruly elements among the Zintans who ransacked Gaddafi's
palaces and seized weapons and funds before his final fall.
"We need them badly to prevent the city from being held
hostage by these tribal Bedouin gangsters," said Yousef Ashour,
sipping Italian cappuccino in a cafe in the Qaraqesh upscale
neighborhood of Tripoli.
Anti-Islamist leader Mahmoud Jibril, from the Warfalla
tribe, has been promoting a revival of tribal alliances and his
National Forces Alliance is unlikely to give up its state-funded
militias to a national military under control of a rival.
Some tribal militias appear to be preparing for a possible
showdown with their Islamist rivals over Tripoli.
"Al-Qaeda, the Salafis and the Shields are all the same,"
said one tribal militia commander named Ali. "They should be
wiped out. We won't let them take over Libya."