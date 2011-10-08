By Joseph Logan
MISRATA, Libya
MISRATA, Libya Oct 8 Months of bombardment by
Muammar Gaddafi's forces, and a central role in the war that
ended his rule, have bound the devastated Libyan city of Misrata
into an extended military family that runs on trust.
But as Misrata, a commercial hub whose notables opened their
wallets to arm a volunteer force, flexes its muscle in the new
world of Libyan politics in which gunmen speak as loudly as
politicians, it is increasingly inclined to trust no one.
A collective memory of suffering, already expressed as a
grudge with the rest of Libya in the scramble for political
power after Gaddafi, has also taken on a bitter edge at home.
Even local patriots now wonder about the prospects for a
peaceful political transition across the country, if hometown
solidarity begins to fray.
"Misrata belongs to those who stood up for us, not those who
left when things got tough," reads a slogan spray-painted on
walls across the city - and the military checkpoints surrounding
it - in reference those who fled the shelling Misrata endured
after it rose up against Gaddafi in February, and who now seek
to return.
The message, some argue, only reflects fear of the havoc a
fifth column of Gaddafi's scattered loyalists might unleash if
military vigilance lapses as Misrata, along with the rest of the
country, struggles to resume a normal life.
"It's just because the next city away is Sirte," says one
would-be returnee at a checkpoint outside Misrata, referring to
Gaddafi's hometown some 140 km (87 miles) distant, where Misrata
fighters are attempting to crush one of the last pockets of
pro-Gaddafi resistance with barrages of rockets and mortars.
"There has to be some kind of security procedure, because
there is still a war," said that man, who declined to be
identified as he waited for gunmen to let him drive toward
Misrata, accompanied by a resident in better standing who would
vouch for him. "I'm not worried. They'll let me in."
Those who would return need neighbours or members of a
sufficiently respected military unit to testify to their bona
fides, they say.
"We're only looking for people who acted against Misrata and
its population, including people who committed kidnappings. They
are at large," says Mohammed Abu Sneina, a commander with the
city's Al-Hariga militia, which mans one such checkpoint at
Dafniyah, about 20 km outside Misrata.
"Those people will be taken aside.When it happens for
routine cases, it's temporary."
CURRENCY OF TRUST
That routine vigilance hints at strains in a network of good
faith that the city's people invoke, wherever the last stages of
the war against Gaddafi brings them.
At tanker trucks parked alongside the road linking Misrata
to Sirte, gunmen returning from a day's fighting fill their
vehicles - often adorned with the makeshift rocket launchers
that are the tools of their war, or loaded with objects, such as
equipment from the recently conquered Sirte airport, that are
its spoils.
They register their license plate numbers in ledgers kept
for the Misrata businessmen who send the fuel, and also fund the
makeshift rest stops which ply commuting gunmen with tea, tuna
sandwiches and packaged cakes. No money changes hands.
Closer to home, three words recur in Misratans' descriptions
of themselves and their relations: 'tarabut', or being connected
to one another; 'tadamon', or solidarity; and 'takaatuf', or
standing shoulder-to-shoulder.
Departures from those ideals leave some in the city, where
empty shell casings that mark its bombardment have pride of
place in the china cabinets of affluent homes, wondering what
form wartime unity will take now.
A resident affiliated with one of the city's most celebrated
brigades recounts the experience of the child of a returned
family ostracized by classmates when classes resumed at the
local primary school.
"This is shameful, and it frightens me, because it will turn
people against one another," said this on-again, off-again
militiaman. "If Gaddafi sees this, wherever he is, he must be
laughing."
The ominous shades in Misrata's portrait of itself are
visible in its Goushi district, once populated in part by black
Libyans with roots in the city of Tawargha, which lies about 40
km south of Misrata.
Tawargha provided a staging ground and some recruits for
Gaddafi's campaign to crush the uprising against him in Misrata.
The city's fighters recount a campaign of rape and other
atrocities waged by volunteers from Tawargha, and circulate a
Misrata battle plan purportedly seized from the headquarters of
a paramilitary unit led by one of Gaddafi's sons that describes
a role for irregulars from Tawargha.
Misrata's fighters sacked Tawargha in August. It is now
partly in ruins and its former population displaced across
Libya, including Sirte. Goushi itself appears
emptier than much of the rest of Misrata, if less damaged by
shells and rockets.
"MISRATA WILL TAKE WHAT IT IS OWED"
Fawzi Moreiweis runs a local charity with offices in the
district supporting local fighters maimed in the campaign
against Gaddafi. He echoes charges, levelled in the capital and
elsewhere, that local authorities and the ruling National
Transitional Council (NTC) have betrayed the wounded, and waste
or misuse funds to intended treat them.
NTC proposals to compensate the wounded with housing, and
calls for reconciliation and self-control from fighters -
apparently sparked by criticism of attacks on Africans and
dark-skinned Libyans branded as Gaddafi's mercenaries - inspire
his scorn.
"They say, don't mistreat the mercenaries, these Nigerians.
Well, you are standing before heroes," he says, gesturing toward
militiamen who are among the city's growing ranks of amputees.
"This money for housing should be given to the wounded
directly," he says. "We have empty houses right here."
One of those fighters, Mohammed Marzouq, calls the jockeying
for shares in a transitional government, in which representation
of Misrata is emerging as a stumbling block, an insult.
"If it wasn't for the people who paid the price with their
limbs, this revolution would never have succeeded," he says.
"What right do they have to divide up seats? Did anyone ask me?
"If anyone tries to push Misrata aside, we will put him
aside. Misrata will take what it is owed."
Fighters from the city who set up shop in the capital since
converging there with others from across Libya to assault
Gaddafi's compound in August agree.
They, like Misrata's fighters on the remaining front, roar
laughter over a widely circulated recording that appears to
catch a respected Misrata commander berating the NTC military
spokesman, who works from a Tripoli hotel, over his absence in
the field.
And like fighters from other regions, notably the western
town of Zintan, they dismiss the head of Tripoli's military
council, Abdulhakim Belhadj, who has called for military units
from elsewhere to pull their weapons from the capital.
"Does he have the experience and the means to secure all the
ministries, embassies, vital institutions?" asked Adel
al-Gallal, whose Jaysh Misrata brigade runs a checkpoint outside
a landmark Tripoli shopping centre.
"We don't know that he does. That's why we're here," he
said, a day after fighters from Zintan marched on a position of
Belhadj's in the capital, before turning back. That incident
came after non-Tripoli fighters distributed a derisive,
mock-formal arrest warrant for Belhadj that resembled wanted
posters for fugitive members of Gaddafi's regime.
Abu Bakr Mohammed, who once built platforms for wedding
ceremonies, has a twisted, raised scar from a shrapnel wound on
his forehead to mark his experience of the siege of Misrata.
He sees his presence in Tripoli and status as a soldier, as
necessary, but ultimately worrisome.
"I'll go back as soon as things have settled down. I