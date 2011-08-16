(Repeats with no changes)
* Tripoli residents remain defiant
* Say distrust report from satellite television
* Cigarettes, popcorn on the seaside promenade
By Missy Ryan
TRIPOLI, Aug 16 Rebels may have fought their way
into Zawiyah, a strategic city a half hour's drive from the
Libyan capital, but for many supporters of Muammar Gaddafi here
the battle that may be a turning point may as well be a million
miles away.
Months of military stalemate appeared to come to an abrupt
end in recent days, as rebels seeking to end Gaddafi's
41-year-rule said they reached the center of Zawiyah, 50 km (30
miles) west of Tripoli, and captured a town to Tripoli's south.
While government officials downplayed the developments, and
promised to reverse any gains rebels may have made, Gaddafi's
power base in Tripoli is now encircled.
Yet few signs were visible in central Tripoli on Monday of
apprehension.
There was no mass exit from the city or rush to stockpile
goods in case of a long siege, a sign perhaps of the fact that
many residents here have been bracing for the worst since the
conflict erupted in February -- or that residents of a
surrounded city have few places to go.
Instead, the mood was relaxed and even festive around
Tripoli's main square as families strolled following the
day-long fast and men smoked water pipes at outdoor cafes.
Makhjoub Muftah, a school teacher who has signed up as a
gun-toting pro-Gaddafi volunteer, like many others seemed to
think a rebel advance into Tripoli was a remote possibility.
"I wish they would march into Tripoli. I wish," he said,
daring the rebels. "They will all die."
BETTER-ARMED TROOPS
If rebels can push east from Zawiyah or north from the town
of Garyan, they are likely to face fierce resistance from
Gaddafi's better-armed troops.
Supporters in Tripoli, most of whom have been supplied with
weaponry, vow to defend Tripoli from rebels Gaddafi labels as
mere thugs.
The 69-year-old leader made his first radio address early on
Monday since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan
early on Monday, offering typically defiant words and urging
Libyans to fight to the end.
But much of state television's broadcast of speech was
inaudible and the remainder was garbled and difficult to
understand, even for government officials who puzzled over
Gaddafi's words after he spoke.
"The end of colonialism is near; the end of
the rats (rebels) is near, as they flee from house to house,"
Gaddafi said according to a transcript of the speech provided
later by the state news agency.
RUMOURS, SUSPICION
While Tripoli has been plagued in recent weeks by severe
power and petrol shortages, the city has not risen up in revolt
against the government.
Most Libyans interviewed by foreign journalists, accompanied
at all times by government minders, appear to place blame for
their eroding quality of life squarely on NATO's campaign of
airstrikes and the rebels it is backing.
Libya's prime minister has acknowledged limited protests in
Tripoli due to faltering public services, but has insisted such
complaints do not reflect discontent with the government.
Across central Tripoli, life appeared to march on normally
on a balmy summer night. People shopped for baby clothes; men
lounged in the grass. Amusement park rides lit up a stretch of
the city's seaside promenade while street vendors sold
cigarettes and popcorn.
In tightly controlled Tripoli, it is difficult to know what
sort of information ordinary residents have about the conflict.
State television has disputed advances by the rebels and has
given ample air time to people whose claims about government
military victories are quickly knocked down.
While virtually no Tripoli residents have Internet access,
most have satellite television where they can watch pan-Arab
media such as al-Jazeera and al-Arabiya.
"I don't trust what I see on those channels," said Ali
Ramadan, a government employee, echoing a common refrain in a
city that is deeply suspicious of foreigners. "I am sure the
government will be victorious soon."
Still, an undercurrent of tension is evident.
Abdul Rahim Mohammed Tarhouni, 20, said there had been
rumors that rebels would rape women in Tripoli. "Of course we
are scared. Of course we are thinking of leaving," he said on
Sunday.
While some families have fled south, Tripoli residents say
most are staying put. Instead, they say, there has been an
influx of refugees from towns and villages where rebels and
Gaddafi troops have clashed. Those people, regardless of their
political inclinations, are seeking safety.
Not only Tripoli natives have a stake in what the city's
fate holds in coming days and weeks. While many of Libya's
foreign workers streamed out of the country when the conflict
began, others with deep roots and steady work in Libya have
remained, including tens of thousands of Palestinians.
Fadhel Assayed Nasr, originally from Gaza, said he was
worried rumors that Palestinian mercenaries were fighting for
Gaddafi would trigger retribution from rebels if they were to
gain power.
He and other Palestinians, mindful of their compatriots'
misfortune in post-Saddam Iraq, fear they will fare poorly if
Gaddafi disappears.
But he, like others here, appeared at least for now to
believe the rebels will be kept at bay. "Tripoli is very well
protected," he said. "We have the army and armed people all
around."
(Editing by Michael Roddy)