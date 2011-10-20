MISRATA, Libya Oct 20 The corpse of one of Muammar Gaddafi's sons, Mo'tassim, was on Thursday evening laid out in a private house in the Libyan city of Misrata and local people were jostling around the body to take pictures on their cell phones, a Reuters reporter at the house said.

The body was laid on blankets on the floor and covered up to the waist by a blue plastic sheet. The upper half was naked, and wounds could be seen to the chest and neck, the reporter said. Members of the public filed in, shouting "Allahu Akbar" or "God is great". One person said: "This is the end of the tyrant." (Reporting By Rania El Gamal; Writing by Christian Lowe)