TRIPOLI Oct 12 Muammar Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim was captured in Sirte on Wednesday while trying to escape the town, the head of the Tripoli Revolutionary Council said.

"He was arrested today in Sirte," Colonel Abdullah Naker told Reuters.

He was taken to Benghazi where he was questioned, other ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) sources based in Sirte and Benghazi said. They said he had been caught as he tried to leave Sirte in a car with a family.

NTC sources had earlier told Reuters that Mo'tassim had been captured on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ahmed Seif and Barry Malone; Editing by Kevin Liffey)