SIRTE, Libya Oct 20 A Reuters witness saw a video on Thursday of the captured son of Muammar Gaddafi, Mo'tassim, lying on a bed and covered in blood, but alive.

Mo'tassim was bearded and wearing a bloody singlet, wounded but clearly alive at the time the video was taken.

(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by Mark Heinrich)