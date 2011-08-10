* Officials show reporters bodies, say killed by NATO
* No sign of weapons in shattered farmhouses
* Neighbours confused over strike details, victims' names
* NATO unable to check who dies in its airstrikes
By Missy Ryan
MAJAR, Libya, Aug 10 In Libya's civil war, where
conflicting accusations collide and dusty farmlands have become
a battleground, there was little doubt about the conflict's
human toll, no matter its nature or numbers.
The scene was gruesome and chaotic in the seaside town of
Zlitan on Tuesday as sweaty cameramen and government officials
crowded into the tiny, sweltering hospital morgue, clutching
scarves and paper masks to protect against the sickening smell.
The sights, as medical workers unzipped some of the body
bags lying haphazardly on the floor, were even worse: jumbled
body parts coated with blood and dust; a foot stacked the wrong
way against someone's corpse; the heartbreaking sight of a limp
child still in diapers.
Such is the reality of the Libya conflict more than four
months after Western nations began their airstrikes to help a
ragtag rebel force defeat troops loyal to longtime leader
Muammar Gaddafi.
The allegations from Gaddafi's government on Tuesday that
the latest NATO strikes had killed scores of civilians could
further strain a campaign that has waning support and no clear
end in sight.
Officials in Tripoli, hoping to show the world that NATO
bombings have strayed from military targets, rushed foreign
reporters onto a bus to witness the aftermath of airstrikes they
said had killed 85 civilians - 33 children, 32 women, 20 men -
late the night before.
"Only God knows why these people were targeted," said Faraj
Mohamed, another resident of the village of Majar, where the
isolated farmhouses were struck about 10 kms (six miles) south
of the Mediterranean coast.
For residents like Mohamed, mindful of Italy's colonial
experiment in Libya and decades of Western interest in its oil
riches, the deaths were further proof that no good could come of
foreign involvement here.
When reporters arrived, they saw that massive blasts had
collapsed the concrete farmhouses, surrounded by high walls in
the middle of stubbly, dry fields. Inside, the rubble was
littered with blankets, mattresses and children's schoolbooks.
There was no evidence of weaponry.
Footage later provided by government officials showed men
combing through one of the bomb sites, apparently the night
before, picking hands and feet and other body parts out of the
rubble. The battered corpse of an infant was placed on a blanket
along with the remains of another child.
But onlookers milling around the scene of the strikes the
next day had confused and sometimes conflicting narratives.
There were neighbors who couldn't remember the names of dead;
people who became confused about the death toll; accounts of the
series of strikes that were difficult to piece together.
Perhaps people didn't understand the questions posed through
interpreters or in foreigners' Arabic; perhaps grieving
relatives and neighbors were in shock.
Nor did reporters see more than about 30 corpses throughout
the day, though they were told the rest of the bodies were
brought to Tripoli or were still trapped in the rubble.
NATO, which accuses Gaddafi forces of housing military
assets alongside civilians, said soldiers may have been killed
in the strike it said hit a military staging ground south of
Zlitan, where nearby rebels are hoping to break a long impasse
against Gaddafi.
While NATO said there was no proof civilians had been
killed, it is virtually impossible for the alliance to verify
who is killed in such strikes.
OPACITY
The confusion on Tuesday was just one example of the
murkiness that has characterized a conflict that NATO powers
have kept at arms' length and which the Gaddafi government has
sought to depict as a Western crusade against Islam.
Rebels claim regularly to seize towns that Tripoli says are
firmly in its control. The government accuses NATO of choking
off food and power supplies; NATO says Gaddafi is denying his
people basic rights. It is often difficult for reporters to
verify claims on either side.
The credibility of the rebels' leadership meanwhile has been
hit by the mysterious assassination of its military chief.
The scene at the crowded, claustrophobic hospital morgue on
Tuesday afternoon was another reminder of the toll the current
conflict has taken as Libya drifts back into greater isolation
and the body count rises on both sides.
In a nearby hospital room, Majar resident Ali Muftah Hamid
Gafez stood by the bed of his wife, Fattiya, whose left leg had
apparently been severed the night before.
"I was sitting with my friends in the house, when we
suddenly heard the bomb. Then I blacked out," she whimpered,
appearing frightened of the crowd of reporters assembled at the
foot of her bed.
She pulled the covers up over her head, and waited for the
foreigners to leave.
(Editing by Tim Pearce)