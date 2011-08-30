BRUSSELS Aug 30 The main focus for NATO's
operations in Libya is currently near the Mediterranean town of
Sirte, a spokesman for the Western military alliance said on
Tuesday.
"Our main area of attention is a corridor... (leading up) to
the eastern edge of Sirte," spokesman Colonel Roland Lavoie,
speaking from Naples, told a NATO briefing.
Libya's interim rulers announced earlier on Tuesday they
were setting a four-day deadline for forces loyal to ousted
leader Muammar Gaddafi in his hometown Sirte and elsewhere to
surrender or face military force.