(Updates with background on situation in Bani Walid)
BRUSSELS, Sept 10 NATO denied a media report on
Saturday that it had told forces loyal to Libya's Transitional
National Council (NTC) to pull back from the town of Bani Walid
in preparation for air strikes by the military alliance.
"NATO did not contact the rebel forces to let them pull back
from positions on Bani Walid. We did not contact them, we don't
have contacts with the NTC forces," a NATO official told
Reuters.
Al Jazeera television had flashed an unsourced headline
reporting that NATO had issued such a warning.
Libyan fighters are battling forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi
for control of the desert town -- one of the last remaining
strongholds of the former Libyan leader.
An NTC source in Tripoli said anti-Gaddafi fighters had been
coordinating with NATO over Bani Walid but that he had not heard
of a warning from NATO to withdraw.
Heavy fighting could be heard around Bani Walid and the
coastal city of Sirte, Gaddafi's birthplace, on Friday, a day
ahead of a deadline for a negotiated surrender set by the NTC.
.
NTC officials said the truce was effectively over, paving
the way for what could prove the final battles of a civil war
that evolved from February's popular uprising against Gaddafi.
Columns of pro-NTC vehicles were heading toward the front
line at Bani Walid to face what the NTC said were around 1,000
pro-Gaddafi soldiers defending the town and firing Grad rockets.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore and Edmund Blair; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)