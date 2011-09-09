BRUSSELS, Sept 9 NATO air strikes in Libya
destroyed two Scud missiles, part of deposed leader Muammar
Gaddafi's arsenal, the military alliance said on Friday.
"Over the last 24 hours, NATO intelligence revealed the
presence of two Scud missiles in the vicinity of Bani Walid,"
NATO spokesman Colonel Roland Lavoie said in a statement.
"Therefore, at approximately 0600 hours ... NATO aircraft
conducted a precision strike against the warehouse hiding the
missiles. The strike was successful and the missiles were
destroyed," he said.
Forces loyal to Gaddafi have fired the Soviet-made Scuds
during Libya's civil war, and NATO has targeted the rockets in
the past.
The military alliance says the highly inaccurate rockets
pose a serious threat to civilians in Libya, but do not have
significant military potential.
