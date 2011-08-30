BRUSSELS Aug 30 NATO said on Tuesday it did not know the fate of Muammar Gaddafi's son Khamis, who was said by opponents of the deposed Libyan leader to have been killed at the weekend.

"There are a lot allegations and rumours on Khamis. We don't know," NATO spokesman Colonel Roland Lavoie, speaking from Naples, told a briefing.

Anti-Gaddafi forces trying to mop up Sirte and other strongholds of supporters of the deposed leader said Khamis Gaddafi and former intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi had both been killed on Saturday.

Khamis had already been reported killed twice during the uprising.