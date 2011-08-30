BRUSSELS Aug 30 NATO said on Tuesday it did not
know the fate of Muammar Gaddafi's son Khamis, who was said by
opponents of the deposed Libyan leader to have been killed at
the weekend.
"There are a lot allegations and rumours on Khamis. We don't
know," NATO spokesman Colonel Roland Lavoie, speaking from
Naples, told a briefing.
Anti-Gaddafi forces trying to mop up Sirte and other
strongholds of supporters of the deposed leader said Khamis
Gaddafi and former intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi had
both been killed on Saturday.
Khamis had already been reported killed twice during the
uprising.