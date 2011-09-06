Sept 6 BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 6 A Libyan convoy of 10 vehicles carrying gold and cash crossed into Niger late on Monday, an official from the National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Tuesday, citing sources among the Tuareg people who live in the Sahara desert on both sides of the frontier.

"Late last night, 10 vehicles carrying gold, euros and dollars crossed from Jufra into Niger with the help of Tuaregs from the Niger tribe," Fathi Baja, head of the NTC committee for political and international affairs, told Reuters by telephone.

He said he believed the convoy consisted of loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi who were fleeing the country. Baja said he could not confirm an account, given to Reuters by French and Niger military sources, that some 200 Libyan army vehicles had also crossed into Niger late on Monday.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)