UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
* Adds NTC spokesman quote on money
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 6 Loyalists of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi crossed into Niger late on Monday in a convoy of vehicles, carrying gold and cash, officials from Libya's interim ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Tuesday.
"Late last night, 10 vehicles carrying gold, euros and dollars crossed from Jufra into Niger with the help of Tuaregs from the Niger tribe," Fathis Baja, head of the NTC committee for political and international affairs, told Reuters.
Tuaregs are nomadic people who live on both sides of the frontier.
NTC spokesman Abdel Hafiz Ghoga confirmed the convoy had crossed into Niger and said it was carrying money taken from a branch of the Central Bank of Libya in Gaddafi's birthplace Sirte, one of the few towns still in his supporters' hands.
"They took the money from the central bank in Sirte," Ghoga, said.
French and Niger military sources have told Reuters a convoy of scores of Libyan army vehicles crossed into Niger late on Monday.
The NTC officials could not comment on those reports, and it was not immediately clear whether they were referring to the same convoy or describing a separate incident.
The whereabouts of the 69-year-old Gaddafi remain a mystery. He has broadcast defiance since being forced into hiding two weeks ago, and has vowed to die fighting on Libyan soil.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Peter Graff)
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
(Recasts, adds increasing rate of growth) Feb 10 U.S. energy companies accelerated the rate of growth in oil rigs added over the past four weeks by the most since 2012 as drillers take advantage of a rise in crude prices since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. Duri
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there we