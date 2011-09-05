DUBAI, Sept 5 The head of Muammar Gaddafi's security brigades, Mansour Dhao, has appeared in Niger, Al Arabiya television reported on Monday.
The government of Niger, a southern neighbour of Libya, has long had ties with Tripoli.
About 10 people were traveling with Dhao, Arabiya reported.
The government of Niger recognised Libya's National Transitional Council on Aug. 27, after Tripoli fell to fighters seeking to oust Gaddafi. Gaddafi's whereabouts are unknown. (Editing by Jon Boyle)
