TRIPOLI, Sept 27 More than a hundred employees of Libya's National Oil Company (NOC) protested outside its offices in Tripoli on Tuesday against what they said was a failure by managers to make a clean break with the past.

"This is a new era, a new revolution. We paid a lot of blood. We are looking for a huge change," said Haifa Mohammed, who said she worked in the company's sustainable development department.

"We expected this change to happen. But what we are seeing is the old people are still there, the bad people, the managers. The new people they brought are not good enough," he said.

"We are looking for qualified people. We have this culture of loyalty. It's not a matter of qualities ... It's always ... if you are loyal to him and doing what he wants you'll have credits."

Some workers said the new NOC chief, Nouri Berouin, had not made a good first impression because he had not given an indication that he would act against favouritism.

"We need clean decisions to change departments and to (stop) corruption," said an employee who declined to give his name.

"We presented a demand about our problems and we did not get a reply," said NOC employee Mowz Nasser.

The protesters carried banners saying: "We need a change of leadership to return to work." and "Yes to justice, no to favoritism." (Reporting by Joseph Logan, Editing by Christian Lowe)