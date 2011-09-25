(Updates with NTC denial)
By Emad Omar
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 25 Senior members of
Libya's ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) are leaning
towards putting plans for a new caretaker government on hold
because they cannot agree on a line-up, a source close to the
council told Reuters on Sunday.
NTC members, Libya's rulers since Muammar Gaddafi was
toppled last month, have once already postponed forming a
government and more delays could hurt their credibility as a
body capable of uniting Libya's disparate tribes and regions.
Abdel Hafiz Ghoga, a senior NTC official, told Reuters last
week that an interim government will be announced within the
next few days.
But the source close to the NTC, who did not want to be
identified, said: "There are disagreements about some portfolios
so the trend is to extend the mandate of the NTC with some
changes while the discussions continue to form the interim
government."
An NTC spokesman in Tripoli, Mohammad al-Keish,
said there was no plan to change the timeframe for forming a new
cabinet, which would ideally come as the last remaining pockets
of resistance were subdued.
"The schedule is what it is, it's unchanged," he said.
The al Arabiya television station reported the NTC had
decided to extend the term of the current government line-up
until the remaining pockets of armed Gaddafi loyalists are
defeated and the whole country is under the council's control.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Logan in Tripoli, Tarek Amara
in Tunis and Sami Aboudi in Cairo; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Sophie Hares)