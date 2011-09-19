DUBAI, Sept 19 The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries now recognises Libya's National Transitional Council as its OPEC representative, the oil group's Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri said on Monday.

The United Nations approved a Libyan request to accredit envoys of the country's interim government as Tripoli's sole representatives at the world body on Friday, effectively recognizing the NTC and paving the way for OPEC allow the NTC to represent the North African oil exporter.

"OPEC will recognise the NTC... and they will sit in the same chair," Badri told the Gulf Intelligence energy forum in Dubai on Monday.

Libyan interim government forces were still battling the final bastions of loyalists of ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi over the weekend a month after taking the capital Tripoli.

(Reporting by Amena Bakr, Daniel Fineren)