* Gaddafi renounced weapons of mass destruction in 2003
* But ex-IAEA official warns "dirty bomb" ingredients lurk
(Edits, adds analyst comment, detail about reactor,
byline)
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Aug 24 A research centre near
Tripoli has stocks of nuclear material that could be used to
make a "dirty bomb", a former senior U.N. inspector said on
Wednesday, warning of possible looting during turmoil in
Libya.
Seeking to mend ties with the West, Libya's Muammar Gaddafi
agreed in 2003 to abandon efforts to acquire nuclear, chemical
and biological weapons -- a move that brought him in from the
cold and helped end decades of Libyan isolation.
A six-month popular insurgency has now forced Gaddafi
to abandon his stronghold in the Libyan capital but continued
gunfire suggests the rebels have not
completely triumphed yet.
Olli Heinonen, head of U.N. nuclear safeguards
inspections worldwide until last year, pointed to substantial
looting that took place at Iraq's Tuwaitha
atomic research facility near Baghdad after Saddam Hussein was
toppled in 2003.
In Iraq, "most likely due to pure luck, the story did
not end in a radiological disaster," Heinonen said.
In Libya, "nuclear security concerns still linger," the
former deputy director general of the International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) said in an online commentary.
Libya's uranium enrichment programme was
dismantled after Gaddafi renounced weapons
of mass destruction eight years ago. Sensitive material and
documentation including nuclear weapons design information were
confiscated.
But the country's Tajoura research centre continues to
stock large quantities of radioisotopes, radioactive waste and
low-enriched uranium fuel after three decades of nuclear
research and radioisotope production, Heinonen said.
Refined uranium can have civilian as well as military
purposes, if enriched much further.
"DANGEROUS" MATERIAL
"While we can be thankful that the highly enriched uranium
stocks are no longer in Libya, the remaining material in Tajoura
could, if it ended up in the wrong hands, be used as ingredients
for dirty bombs," Heinonen, now at Harvard University, said.
"The situation at Tajoura today is unclear. We know
that during times of regime collapse, lawlessness and looting
reign."
A so-called dirty bomb can combine conventional explosives
such as dynamite with radioactive material.
Experts describe the threat of a crude fissile nuclear bomb,
which is technically difficult to manufacture and requires
hard-to-obtain bomb-grade uranium or plutonium, as a "low
probability, high consequence act" -- unlikely but with the
potential to cause large-scale harm to life and property.
But a "dirty bomb", where conventional explosives are used
to disperse radiation from a radioactive source, is a "high
probability, low consequence act" with more potential to
terrorise than cause large loss of life.
"There are a number of nuclear and radiological
materials at Tajoura that could be used by terrorists to create
a dirty bomb," said Mark Fitzpatrick, a
director at the London-based International Institute for
Strategic Studies think-tank.
There was no immediate comment from the IAEA on the
Tajoura facility. A document posted on the IAEA's website said
it was a 10 megawatt reactor located 34 km (20 miles)
east of the Libyan capital.
The Vienna-based U.N. agency has been involved in
technical aid projects in Libya, including
at Tajoura.
Heinonen said Libya's rebel Transitional National Council
would need to be aware of the material at Tajoura. Once a
transition takes place it should "take the necessary steps to
secure these potentially dangerous radioactive sources".
Fitzpatrick said the looting that occurred at Iraq's
Tuwaitha centre "should stand as a lesson for the need for
nuclear security precautions in the situation today in
Libya."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)