WASHINGTON, Sept 13 President Barack Obama and
Libyan leader Mohammed Magarief spoke on Wednesday evening,
agreeing to investigate the attacks on the U.S. consulate in
Benghazi, according to the White House.
"The (U.S.) President made it clear that we must work
together to do whatever is necessary to identify the
perpetrators of this attack and bring them to justice. The two
presidents agreed to work closely over the course of this
investigation," the White House said in a statement.
Protests on Sept. 11 over a U.S. film featuring the Prophet
Mohammad turned deadly in Benghazi, claiming the lives of the
ambassador and staff.
Obama also called Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi about the
protests in that country and said Egypt "must cooperate with the
United States in securing U.S. diplomatic facilities and
personnel," the White House said.
"The President said that he rejects efforts to denigrate
Islam, but underscored that there is never any justification for
violence against innocents and acts that endanger American
personnel and facilities," it also said.
Magarief is president of Libya's national assembly.
