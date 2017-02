OAK BLUFFS, Mass. Aug 21 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday he would not comment on the situation in Libya until he receives full confirmation on what is happening there.

Obama is in Martha's Vineyard, an island off the coast of Massachusetts, for his annual vacation. The White House said earlier that Obama had been briefed on Libya and would receive regular updates. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis; editing by Bill Trott)