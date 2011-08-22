OAK BLUFFS, Mass. Aug 21 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday that Muammar Gaddafi's rule was showing signs of collapse and called on the Libyan leader to relinquish power to avoid further casualties.

"The surest way for the bloodshed to end is simple: Moammar Gaddafi and his regime need to recognize that their rule has come to an end. Gaddafi needs to acknowledge the reality that he no longer controls Libya. He needs to relinquish power once and for all," Obama said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with our allies and partners in the international community to protect the people of Libya, and to support a peaceful transition to democracy," Obama said. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Alister Bull)