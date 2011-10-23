WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. President Barack Obama
welcomed the declaration of liberation by Libya's new leaders
on Sunday and urged the transition government to respect human
rights and work toward democracy after the fall of Muammar
Gaddafi.
"After four decades of brutal dictatorship and eight months
of deadly conflict, the Libyan people can now celebrate their
freedom and the beginning of a new era of promise," Obama said
in a written statement.
With the fighting over, Obama said Libya's Transitional
National Council should turn its focus toward elections.
Obama has touted Gaddafi's death on Thursday as the
beginning of a new time for Libyans and as vindication of a
cautious strategy in which the United States backed a NATO air
campaign to help rebels but steered clear of a lead role.
Obama had been criticized by Republicans at home for what
has been described as a "leading from behind" strategy.
Libya's new rulers, he said, should "continue living up to
their commitments to respect human rights, begin a national
reconciliation process, secure weapons and dangerous materials,
and bring together armed groups under a unified civilian
leadership."
The United States would cooperate with its international
allies to "help advance a stable, democratic transition," Obama
said.
(Writing by Caren Bohan; Editing by John O'Callaghan)