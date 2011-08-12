* Cool-headed officer says key tribes still back Gaddafi
* Gaddafi building up forces in Zawiyah, west of Tripoli
By Michael Georgy
SHALGHOUDA, Libya, Aug 12 About 70 percent of
Libyans in Muammar Gaddafi's main stronghold Tripoli still
support him and he is in no danger of falling anytime soon, a
captured Libyan intelligence officer said on Friday.
"For the most part Tripoli is stable. There is some
opposition to Gaddafi but I would say he is safe," said
Brigadier-General Al-Hadi al-Ujaili, who described himself as a
member of Libya's all-pervasive intelligence service.
"Gaddafi still has the support of key tribes. He is still
very strong," said the 54-year-old father of six, who was
captured wearing a tan leisure suit by rebels pushing north
towards the town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli.
Gaddafi is clinging to power despite a near five-month-old
NATO air campaign, tightening economic sanctions and a
lengthening war with rebels trying to end his 41-year rule.
The rebels have seized large swathes of the North African
state, but are deeply divided and lack experience.
Reuters was allowed to speak to Ujaili, who was transported
in the back of a pick-up truck, inside a concrete hut in the
village of Shalghouda shortly after he was arrested.
Sitting cross-legged on a mat beside tin foil containers of
old couscous, he was composed and almost defiant.
Angry rebels frequently interrupted the interview with
condemnations of Gaddafi, who has ruled the North African
oil-producing country for more than 40 years.
"There is opposition to Gaddafi in some parts of Tripoli
like Tajoura and Souk al-Jumma," said Ujaili. "I have heard that
there are still demonstrations there. It's a problem."
The government is dealing it, he said. "When people get out
of line they are arrested. That's the way it works."
Asked by a rebel "how can you do this to your own people",
Ujaili smiled and said "I will tell you the truth. There are no
problems in Libya."
BUILD-UP IN ZAWIYAH
He said he was arrested while driving from Tripoli to the
town of Nasr, which rebels say they have taken. "I am just an
administrative officer," said Ujaili, closely studying each
rebel fighter who walked into the hut.
But one rebel fighter barked back: "Tell the truth" and
displayed a document signed by Ujaili authorising arrests.
Ujaili said he had been sent to Nasr to help oversee the
government operation against the rebel advance towards Zawiyah,
the scene of two failed uprisings against Gaddafi in the past
six months of revolt.
Many of the rebels in the drive north to Zawiyah are from
the town. Ujaili predicted a tough fight, even though he said
Gaddafi's forces do not have heavy weapons there.
"Gaddafi has more than 1,000 men there. They are mostly
conscripts. Since the rebels have been moving he has been
building up his people there," he said.
A rebel said: "Don't lie. You know there are African
mercenaries there."
Gaddafi denies using mercenaries. His opponents hope NATO
airstrikes, advances by rebel units, defections and
international isolation will prove to be too much for him.
But Ujaili said there were no signs that the supreme leader
was in imminent danger of losing his 41-year grip on power.
"He is under threat, but pushing him out will be very
difficult. The tribes are key. He has their support," said
Ujaili, as rebels barged in from time to time to glare at him
with hatred, shaking their heads.
Ujaili seemed relaxed. At one point he was offered apple
juice. But a few minutes later he began to sweat when a rebel
accused him of calling the fighters "rats", the term Gaddafi
uses to describe them.
"I swear I didn't say that. I swear I didn't," he said.
(Editing by Douglas Hamilton and Gareth Jones)