TRIPOLI, March 22 Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Co
(Agoco) is producing around 331,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd)
and hopes to reach full production in a few weeks, a spokesman
said on Thursday.
"We hope that we will reach our normal production at the
beginning of April," Agoco spokesman Abdeljalil Mayuf said by
phone.
The Benghazi-based company had previously said it expected
to return to full output of 425,000 bpd by the end of February.
However, electricity problems, mainly a delay in restoring full
power at some oil fields, have meant this has been pushed back.
