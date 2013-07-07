TRIPOLI, July 7 An agreement has been reached with the armed groups that shut down two Libyan oil ports, allowing exports to resume, an official present at negotiations said on Sunday.

"There was a meeting in Brega between representatives of the groups that closed down the ports, the oil ministry and others," Saad Benshrada, a member of the energy committee within Libya's national assembly, said.

"The meeting was long but after we reached an agreement, the guards gave instructions to allow workers to resume export operations."

He said the ports had been shut down by members of a force guarding the facilities. They were demanding better work conditions. (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Matthew Lewis)