TRIPOLI Nov 24 Libya's Mellitah Oil and Gas Company, a joint venture with Italy's Eni, has restarted oil production from the offshore Bouri field, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on its website.

Output from the field has been resumed at an initial rate of 10,000 barrels per day (bpd), the NOC said.

"It is also expected the production processes will begin of the platform No. 3 (DP3) in the first week of December to reach the maximum production of the field of 40,000 barrels per day," the NOC said.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Keiron Henderson)