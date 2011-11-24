TRIPOLI Nov 24 Libya's Mellitah Oil and
Gas Company, a joint venture with Italy's Eni, has
restarted oil production from the offshore Bouri field, the
National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on its website.
Output from the field has been resumed at an initial rate of
10,000 barrels per day (bpd), the NOC said.
"It is also expected the production processes will begin of
the platform No. 3 (DP3) in the first week of December to reach
the maximum production of the field of 40,000 barrels per day,"
the NOC said.
