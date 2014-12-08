TRIPOLI Dec 8 Libya's budget income for this year fell to around $15 billion in the period to November from $45 billion a year ago, the central bank said on Monday.

In a statement, it blamed a 40 percent fall in oil prices and the state's inability to collect customs duties.

Expenditure stood at 38.5 billion Libyan dinars ($30 billion) in the same period. The bank warned the tumble in income was affecting foreign currency reserves but did not elaborate. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; editing by Patrick Markey)