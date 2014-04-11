* Hardline Cyrenaica federalist demands unaddressed
* Western oilfields complicate return of full output
* Divisions in eastern protest movement simmering
By Julia Payne
TRIPOLI, April 11 Libya may have averted a state
collapse by striking a deal with eastern rebels to reopen
occupied oil ports, but technical delays and simmering
federalist dissent threaten to disrupt production once again.
On Sunday, Libya's fragile government reached an agreement
with Ibrahim al-Jathran, the leader of eastern rebels, to reopen
two oil ports they were holding and lift a nine-month blockade
crippling crude exports.
Under the deal, Hariga and Zueitina ports will reopen
immediately, with the larger Ras Lanuf and Es Sider terminals to
be freed by Jathran's men in less than four weeks after more
negotiations.
Nearly three years after dictator Muammar Gaddafi's fall,
the port struggle reflects turmoil with rival brigades of former
rebels dominating in the absence of a trained army and where
political infighting delays decision-making.
With 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Libya's oil exports
blockaded - more than half its usual shipments - the sides
struck the deal after the government threatened force to break
Jathran's blockade, instigated to demand more autonomy for his
eastern Cyrenaica region.
Many eastern tribal leaders are pleased with Jathran's deal
that calls for an independent watchdog to monitor oil revenues,
eastern activists said, particularly because it avoided
bloodshed.
But the second stage, to unlock Es Sider and Ras Lanuf
terminals, could still unravel if the government fails to keep
its end of the bargain.
"The deal is very good because, in an indirect way, the
government recognises the Cyrenaica movement ... In my view, the
ports will be open to see if the government is credible," Zeid
al-Ragas, an eastern federalist activist, said.
"They will wait a few months and if not, they will probably
close the ports again."
One key disagreement remains the division of oil wealth.
Eastern federalists expect a portion of Libya's vast petroleum
revenues to be allocated directly to a region that sees itself
treated as an afterthought when it comes to state spending.
Negotiations are expected to last several more weeks but
even if a final agreement is reached to open the two largest
ports, connected oilfields could take several months to return
to normal output.
"If security is perfect, we will start selling crude from
storage first and once there is enough space available, we can
go back to normal production," a Libyan oil official said. "This
may take up to two months from the day we lift force majeure."
SEPARATE AGENDAS, SPLITS
The return of steady 1.4-million-bpd output, the
pre-blockade level in July, is unlikely to happen before summer.
A separate group of protesters is also blocking western
oilfields, and there are already signs of divisions in the east.
Some in the east resent that Jathran negotiated salaries and
several months of back pay for his 3,000 to 4,000 followers, who
worked for the state Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFG) before
defecting in August to take over the ports.
Others do not believe the former anti-Gaddafi rebel has
achieved enough, such as a self-governing administration for
Cyrenaica. Hardliners may demand even an autonomy referendum in
the east before agreeing to a full end of the blockade.
"People are worried about the deal, that they (Jathran's
men) are getting money that they shoudn't have ... lots of
people will demonstrate," a PFG spokesman said.
Another local PFG commander at Waha Oil Co told state media
on Wednesday that they are unhappy with the deal terms because
it means deserters get paid. He called it an insult and a waste
of state resources.
OLD GRIPES AND THE WEST
Locals around the Zueitina port did not block facilities for
federalist ideals, but instead to demand jobs while those at the
Arabian Gulf Oil Co (AGOCO) that operates Hariga, disputed
management changes. All those other local disputes could
eventually erupt again.
"So if the workers (AGOCO) in the field decide they have a
grievance, they are very likely to shut in or cut output from
fields even if the terminals remain open," Richard Mallinson,
North Africa and Middle East analyst at Energy Aspects, said.
"People could see Jathran as the only issue, but even if he
magically went away, other disruptions will pop up. It's
structural and getting worse, as demonstrated by the situation
in the west."
So far, Hariga's reopening has been a success with the
official removal of force majeure but Zueitina's restart is
still pending the arrival of a new PFG head.
The oilfields connecting to Zueitina could face some restart
delays as they have been firmly shut since mid-July, while AGOCO
was still producing low volumes.
"If the terminal is loading again, then the associated field
might take about a week to restart. Ramp-up would probably take
a couple of weeks from then, but could be longer if technical
issues are encountered," Mallinson of Energy Aspects said.
Belgasim al-Moghrabi, one of the locals protesting for jobs
at Zueitina, said the group was still waiting to find out
whether the government would give them employment and if not,
they would block the port once more.
Even if the east resumes normally, it is difficult to
predict how the political crisis unfolding in parliament will
stoke protests in the west.
Rival factions in parliament are loosely aligned to
competing brigades of militias who refused to disarm after the
fall of Gaddafi. Local tribes and militias often temporarily
take over oilfields and pipelines to pressure the state.
The western oilfields, which produce around 500,000 bpd,
have been closed several times over the last nine months and
Libya's National Oil Corp was forced to shut them again in
March.
The PFG oil guards in the west did not join Jathran as in
the east and instead they show allegiance to their Zintan
region, the mountain stronghold where one of the country's most
powerful former rebel brigades is based.
"There's no such thing as the PFG, they obey Zintan and not
the government," an industry source familiar with the matter
said.
The Zintans, one of the most powerful groups in the west,
turned off the valves on pipelines connecting the El Sharara and
Mellitah oilfields to their respective ports in March, calling
for changes to the electoral law.
On top of the Zintani pipeline blockade, the 340,000-bpd El
Sharara oilfield itself continues to be blocked by local tribes
who want more rights, forcing the government to meet different
sets of overlapping demands to end that protest.
"The desert tribes watch for flaring at the oilfield," an
industry source said. "If they see that, they know it has
reopened and they come back to close it down."
