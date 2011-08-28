BENGHAZI, Libya Aug 28 Libya's rebel-controlled AGOCO oil firm said on Sunday it would restart production at its Sarir and Mesla fields in mid-September and load the first crude at its Tobruk terminal by the end of the same month.

"Operations will start on September 15 and by the end of the month we will have the capability to export from Tobruk," Abdeljalil Mayuf, spokesman for AGOCO, told Reuters. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Christian Lowe)