BENGHAZI, Libya, March 8 A group of armed protesters who have been seizing oil ports in eastern Libya said on Saturday they had started exporting oil, with their first shipment going to a North Korean-flagged tanker.

Oil sources confirmed earlier on Saturday that the tanker was docked at the Es-Sider port, which is under the control of the group which is demanding autonomy and a greater share of Libya's oil wealth.

"We started exporting oil. This is our first shipment," a spokesman for the protesters said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)