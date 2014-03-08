BENGHAZI, Libya, March 8 A group of armed
protesters who have been seizing oil ports in eastern Libya said
on Saturday they had started exporting oil, with their first
shipment going to a North Korean-flagged tanker.
Oil sources confirmed earlier on Saturday that the tanker
was docked at the Es-Sider port, which is under the control of
the group which is demanding autonomy and a greater share of
Libya's oil wealth.
"We started exporting oil. This is our first shipment," a
spokesman for the protesters said.
