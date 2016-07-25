By Ayman al-Warfalli
| BENGHAZI, Libya, July 25
BENGHAZI, Libya, July 25 Libyan Petroleum
Facilities Guard (PFG) commander Ibrahim Jathran said on Monday
he was ready to end a blockade at key oil terminals, but the
U.N.-backed government still needs to sign an agreement for
exports to resume.
The PFG has been demanding payment of workers' wages as part
of any deal to end the blockade of Ras Lanuf, Es Sider and
Zueitina. Details of the negotiations have not been made public.
A deal was thrown into doubt when the head of Libya's
National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Tripoli, Mustafa Sanalla,
wrote to the U.N. Libya envoy on Friday saying that it would set
a "terrible precedent" to make payments to Jathran, who he
blamed for the loss of some $100 billion in export
revenue.
The NOC has expressed concerns that Jathran's demands have
exceeded salary needs.
Sanalla said the NOC would not lift force majeure at export
terminals if a payout went through due to the risk that the
corporation would face liabilities over losses stemming from the
blockade.
Jathran dismissed Sanalla's letter, saying it was "not worth
the ink it was written with" and that it "neither advances nor
delays" an agreement to resume exports between the PFG and the
U.N.-backed government's Presidential Council.
The PFG was in the "highest state of readiness" to resume
exports, he said. "The ball is now in the Presidential Council's
court, it only has to come to Ras Lanuf to sign the agreement
for exports to start."
The PFG was created as a national force to guard Libya's oil
facilities. It is now internally divided, and Jathran's powerful
unit, based in Libya's Oil Crescent region, has acted largely
independently, switching political allegiances in recent years.
Jathran led blockades of the ports starting in 2013 saying
he was trying to prevent corruption in oil sales, though others
have disputed his motives.
The NOC is trying to revive Libya's oil production, crippled
since the country slid into conflict following the uprising that
toppled long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi five years ago.
Political quarrels, labour disputes, security threats have
reduced output to less than a quarter of a 2011 high of 1.6
million barrels per day (bpd).
The NOC says that even if Jathran lifts his blockade, damage
to the ports means exports would struggle to surpass 100,000 bpd
in the near term, a fraction of their designed capacity.
Sanalla said in his letter that money would be better spent
funding the NOC's largest subsidiary, Arabian Gulf Oil Company
(Agoco). Agoco said on Monday that the eastern Sarir oil field,
which normally produces about 100,000 bpd, remained closed as
the company waited for funds to fix equipment and pay off debts.
(Additional reporting by Libby George and Ahmad Ghaddar in
