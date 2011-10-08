(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* US, Canadian, German ventures restarting in east
* Largest Ras Lanuf refinery could resume processing in days
* Many still reluctant to return due to security concerns
By Jessica Donati
JAKHIRA, Libya, Oct 8 Foreign companies are
quietly returning to Libya's oil fields east of Sirte, deploying
skeleton teams to an area of the hydrocarbon-rich basin near the
Jakhira oasis, where almost a quarter of a million barrels of
crude per day was pumped into pipelines bound for the coast
before the war.
Germany's Wintershall (BASFn.DE) is the latest
firm to have sent a small group of Libyan workers to a cluster
of oil fields, where sites jointly operated by U.S. firm
Occidental Petroleum Corp and Canada's Suncor Energy Inc
are also in the process of restarting.
With Libya's prized crude pumping through the desert to the
coastal terminal of Ras Lanuf, workers say the country's largest
refinery could restart within days, with around 300,000 barrels
of oil from stocks already built up in tanks there.
Workers have been flown in on cargo flights but many pilots
are nervous to cross Libya's skies that are still subject to a
NATO-enforced no-fly zone.
Yet, hopes are high for a quick recovery.
"We are preparing to bring back all employees, nothing here
has been damaged," said Amal field general manager Saad Ali
Eshiem.
But fears of an attack loom large and many Libyans are
reluctant to leave the safety of their hometowns for remote
sites southeast of Sirte, where fighting continues, and few
foreign workers have returned.
With sites operating with a fraction of their pre-war
workforces, small teams onsite say output will at best reach 50
percent of total capacity without the help of their colleagues.
Oil flows will also depend on the condition of wells and
pipes that have not been used for eight or nine months.
Foreign companies contacted by Reuters declined to say when
they would redeploy workers to the fields near Jakhira.
Canada's Suncor said last week it was too early to comment
on operations at its Amal field, jointly owned with
Benghazi-based Agoco, while Occidental declined to comment on
its 70,000 bpd Nafoora field also restarting in the area.
FEAR
Oil fields are on high-alert, and men armed with AK-47
rifles continue to patrol sites day and night, while pick-up
trucks mounted with machine guns patrol nearby areas.
As fighters loyal to Libya's interim government continue to
battle for control of central parts of the country, it could be
months before oil workers lower their guard and the rest of the
work force returns.
And while in other areas, off-shore fields operated by
France's Total and fields further east operated by
Italian oil and gas company Eni have also restarted,
Libyan exports are still only trickling back into the world
market.
North Africa's fourth-largest producer exported 1.3 million
bpd before the war, and since resuming production in September,
has sold only a fraction of pre-war output.
On Friday, the OPEC member sold its fourth cargo of crude
oil to Austrian energy group OMV and Swiss refiner
PetroPlus .
And while firms have been brisk to restart output at fields
that escaped the war relatively unscathed, others are already
reported to have suffered major damage and some fields remain
too dangerous to inspect.
Earlier this week, Reuters reported an engineer had
discovered Eni's largest oil field in Libya, known as Elephant,
lay in ruins, after volunteering to inspect the site with a
squad of fighters.
