UPDATE 3-Syrian force a "few weeks" from Raqqa, US Marines deploy
* SDF says it ruled out Turkey role in meeting with U.S. (Recasts with SDF spokesman)
TRIPOLI, June 25 An armed group attacked the headquarters of Libya's oil protection force in Tripoli on Tuesday and three people were wounded in the violence, an official said.
"A group of armed men came to attack the headquarters. We tried to defend it and there were clashes," Colonel Ali Elahrash, of the Petroleum Facilities Guard, told Reuters.
"Three people on our side were wounded; everything is now under control." (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* SDF says it ruled out Turkey role in meeting with U.S. (Recasts with SDF spokesman)
March 9 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's biggest publicly traded oil producer, has agreed to pay Italy's Eni $2.8 billion for a 25 percent stake in a giant Mozambique gas field to strengthen its position supplying rich Asian markets.
* OPEC, non-OPEC to meet March 26 to discuss production cuts (Updates prices in paragraphs 5-6)